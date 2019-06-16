|
|
Joseph S. Demko Sr.
Joseph was born in Cleveland on December 12, 1943 and passed away on June 12, 2019.
Joe was a loving husband to Marcia (nee Kolodgy); father of Joe Jr., Jim (Annie), and John; grandfather of Christopher, Garrett and Drew Demko; and sister, Mary Ann (Joe) Dacek.
Visitation will be MONDAY, June 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, 44333. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. TUESDAY, at St. Victor Catholic Church, 3435 Everett Rd., Richfield, 44286. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. Jude's Children Research, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To share a Memory, send a Condolence or visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019