Joseph Daniel Savage, 69, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Joseph was born July 8, 1951 to the Joseph and Joan (Yeater) Savage in Akron and had been an Akron resident his entire life. He was 1969 graduate of Garfield High School and was a defensive tackle for the Rams. He was employed by Omnova Solutions as a lab technician for over 40 years retiring in 2014. He loved to golf and bowl, but his passion was fishing. He kept a boat at Lake Erie and also fished in the Florida Keys. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by siblings, Cathy Savage, Richard Savage and Caroline Savage; niece, Corrie Strouse; great niece, Brooklyn Gaiter; aunts and uncle, Rilla Yeater, Evelyn Sheffler, David (Joanne) Yeater, and Carol Yeater; God daughter, Elizbeth Leitao; and not to forget his faithful dog, Max. Cremation has taken place and private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church or the American Diabetes Association.