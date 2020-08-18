With a heavy heart it is reported that Joseph Sentelik Sr., age 84, of Mogadore, Ohio, the son of Anna and Vasil Sentelik, peacefully slipped his earthbound roots on August 15th, leaving behind his loving family. His loving wife of 58 years, Linda (Gandee) Sentelik; two loving daughters, Jennie (Daniel) Scarpitti, 57, of Kent, Ohio, Victoria (James) Davis, 51, of New Castle, Pa.; and two loving sons, Joseph (A.) Sentelik, 58, of Akron, Ohio and Daniel Sentelik, 52, of Mogadore, Ohio; six precious grandchildren, Kayleigh (Geoff) Preibe, Jadelynn Scarpitti, Melinda (Robert) Shew, Daniel Sentelik, Lauren Sentelik and James Davis; two dear great grandsons, Gio Preibe and Wyatt Shew. Joe, a gentle giant of a man, will be sorely missed by all that knew him. A graduate of East High School, Joe, was proud of his Russian Orthodox heritage, being the son of Czechoslovakian immigrants. He was also a veteran of the Air Force and a member of Sheetmetal Workers Unions, Local 33 and Local 70. A hard working man, he retired from the Sheetmetal Trade after 38 years of service. Friends and family will be received Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral service will be Thursday, 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, Ohio 44260, with Rev. Father John Memorich and Rev. Father Nicholas Wyslutsky presiding. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312. The family suggests memorials to the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.