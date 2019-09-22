|
Joseph Gerald Siglow Joseph Siglow, 59, of Akron passed away on September 20, 2019. Retired, he enjoyed time with his friends, family, and playing with his grandson. Joseph was preceded by his wife of 40 years, Francine, and is survived by his children, David, Sandy, and grandson, Cameron. Funeral services will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019