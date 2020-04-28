Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Joseph "Joe" Suboticki 72, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 after a short and brutal battle with pancreatic cancer. Joe was born and raised in his beloved Barberton, Ohio and was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1965. He was preceded by his father, Alex Suboticki; his mother, Ann Suboticki Morris and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by three daughters, Jill Suboticki Turner (Steve) of Lagrange Kentucky, Becky Suboticki of Parma, Ohio, and Alexa Suboticki of Portsmouth, Ohio; two grandchildren, Madison and Max Turner; many cousins and his friend, Kay Phillips Joe, as most know, was a lifelong teacher and coach in Ohio. His successes are too numerous to list but suffice to say he touched many lives over the years and was a dearly loved and respected man. He retired in 2010 from Toledo Scott High School where he ended his legacy. He spent the last ten years enjoying the retirement life, watching basketball, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was a loving father and grandfather and he will be missed by all who knew him. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family and a celebration of life is being considered at a later date. Memorials may be sent the Hospice Angels foundation at hospiceangels.org in Joe's name. Please reference [email protected] in the acknowledgement space so that the family may express their gratitude.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2020
