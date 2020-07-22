1/
Joseph T. Likosar
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
WADSWORTH -- Joseph T. "Joe" Likosar, 69, formerly of Sharon Center more recently of Wadsworth, passed away Friday July 10, 2020. He was born May 2, 1951 in East Cleveland to the late Joseph and Barbara Likosar. He was the former owner and operator of LMS Manufacturing and was an avid golfer. Joe is survived by his son, Damian Likosar of Arizona; daughter, Annie Campbell; son, Joey Likosar both of Wadsworth; two sisters, Rebecca Jones and Elizabeth (TJ) Moore. Memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, in the committal shelter at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with final expenses. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 22, 2020
Prayers and hugs for my cousins.
Allison Hammond
July 22, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rj Hammond
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My dear cousins I am truly sorry for your loss. The loss of a parent is heartbreaking. Hugs loves and many prayers and thoughts.
Annette Wilcox
Family
July 22, 2020
At Peace Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sharon flippo
July 22, 2020
Sending blessings and prayers to his three children. May they bond together for strength now and always ❤
Sharon flippo
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
