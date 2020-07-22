WADSWORTH -- Joseph T. "Joe" Likosar, 69, formerly of Sharon Center more recently of Wadsworth, passed away Friday July 10, 2020. He was born May 2, 1951 in East Cleveland to the late Joseph and Barbara Likosar. He was the former owner and operator of LMS Manufacturing and was an avid golfer. Joe is survived by his son, Damian Likosar of Arizona; daughter, Annie Campbell; son, Joey Likosar both of Wadsworth; two sisters, Rebecca Jones and Elizabeth (TJ) Moore. Memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, in the committal shelter at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with final expenses. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com







