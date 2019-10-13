|
Joseph T. Sereno, 83, of Jackson Township and formerly of Stow, died Thursday, Oct. 11, after a short cancer battle. He was born in Akron on April 27, 1936, the only child of the late Pete and Florence Sereno. Things he learned early on: How to take care of yourself, always have a plan and respect the value of a hard-earned dollar. As a youth, he sold ice from a cart for 5 cents. By 14, he bought his first car before he learned to drive. Autos would become a life-long passion as he owned more than 65 in his lifetime. He could proudly recall them in order for anyone willing to listen. He graduated from Garfield High in 1954 and went on to play golf and major in business at Akron University. After graduation, he dabbled in a number of ventures, including real estate and owning a bar. He married college sweetheart, Judith K. Brady, in 1958. They shared 61 years together and a son, David. Joe took a job with the city of Akron planning department, where he helped coordinate numerous development projects in what was known as urban renewal. He retired in his early 50s and never looked back. The next 30 years were spent on Northeast Ohio golf courses and wintering on Florida beaches. His favorite spot was Fort Myers Beach, where he was affectionately known as 'Joe from Ohio." He and Judy lived in Stow for 30 years. They moved to Jackson Twp. in 2002 to be closer to their grandchildren. As a couple, they gave generously of their time and attention, took an active role and were mainstays at every milestone, practice or school event along the way. He served as head chef of the family and often delighted others with his famed key lime pie. He made a daily run to area grocery stores in search of the best deals, scooping up every coupon, raincheck or rebate along the way. If the price was right, a store buyout of 100 rolls of paper towels was not out of the question. A wiz at the card table, Joe often touted his supreme euchre skills. He billed himself at the ninth best player in the U.S., a title that was hard to dispute in the pre-internet days. In retirement, Joe's second home became the North Canton YMCA where he was renowned for his yoga planking skills. The best advisers in the world could be found in the Y locker room or hallways. Besides Judy, he is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Veronica; grandchildren, Tanner, Piper, Michael (Brittany) and Joseph; and great-grandson, Colt; also surviving are, niece, Judi (Jay) Farnham; nephew, Mark (Paula) Bullock; and brother-in-law, Carl Bullock. Arrangements are being handled by Karlo-Libby funeral home in Jackson Twp. The family will celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the North Canton YMCA, through the YMCA of Central Stark County, 4700 Dressler Rd. NW, Canton, OH, 44718. 330-494-9644,
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019