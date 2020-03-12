Home

Joseph T. Wehrlin


1969 - 2020
Joseph T. Wehrlin Obituary
Joseph T. Wehrlin, age 50, passed away on March 8, 2020. He was born in Akron and lived in Hartville most of his life. Joseph graduated from Lake High School in 1989 and was employed by SPSI. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, raising and competing roller pigeons, raising puppies, and raccoon hunting. Joe was also a devout Michigan football fan. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his uncle, Roger Cain; Joseph is survived by his wife of 13 years, Sonia Wehrlin; son, Seth; parents, David and Linda Wehrlin; brothers, David Jr. and Eric Wehrlin; and sister, Judi (Joe) Godfrey. Friends and family will be received Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Avenue), UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685, where a Memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Ed Carter officiating. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2020
