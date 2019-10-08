|
Joseph Tenyak, 93, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was the son of the late Stephen and Anna Tenyak of Barberton. His service in the Navy during World War II prompted an interest in the food service industry, thus an involvement in the Dairy Queen business for over 50 years. Two of those years were in Cuyahoga Falls and the rest in Barberton at two different locations. Together with his wife, Mary, daughter, Sherrie, and son, David, they grew the business from a seasonal soft serve stand to the year around DQ Grill and Chill restaurant. He and Mary retired in 1992 but remained proud to be a part of the Dairy Queen system and always had a DQ story to tell. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Steve and Emil, and sisters, Angeline, Margaret, Pauline, and Helen. Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life and wife of 71 years, Mary. He also leaves behind daughter, Sherrie (Mark); son, David (Laura); grandchildren, Eric, Lindsay (Zach), Ben, Dianna, and Sydney; who are blessed with many, many memories of Grandpa T. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice or Hope Lutheran Church. A special thanks to those at The Inn at Coal Ridge in Wadsworth and Crossroads Hospice in Green for the care and love they bestowed on Dad and his family. Services will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 999 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron, Ohio 44319, on Wednesday, October 9th at 11 a.m. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service. Private burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Arrangements by Cox-McNulty Funeral Home BARBERTON, 330-745-3311
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 8, 2019