Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
999 Portage Lakes Drive
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
999 Portage Lakes Drive
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Tenyak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Tenyak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Tenyak Obituary
Joseph Tenyak, 93, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was the son of the late Stephen and Anna Tenyak of Barberton. His service in the Navy during World War II prompted an interest in the food service industry, thus an involvement in the Dairy Queen business for over 50 years. Two of those years were in Cuyahoga Falls and the rest in Barberton at two different locations. Together with his wife, Mary, daughter, Sherrie, and son, David, they grew the business from a seasonal soft serve stand to the year around DQ Grill and Chill restaurant. He and Mary retired in 1992 but remained proud to be a part of the Dairy Queen system and always had a DQ story to tell. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Steve and Emil, and sisters, Angeline, Margaret, Pauline, and Helen. Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life and wife of 71 years, Mary. He also leaves behind daughter, Sherrie (Mark); son, David (Laura); grandchildren, Eric, Lindsay (Zach), Ben, Dianna, and Sydney; who are blessed with many, many memories of Grandpa T. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice or Hope Lutheran Church. A special thanks to those at The Inn at Coal Ridge in Wadsworth and Crossroads Hospice in Green for the care and love they bestowed on Dad and his family. Services will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 999 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron, Ohio 44319, on Wednesday, October 9th at 11 a.m. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service. Private burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Arrangements by Cox-McNulty Funeral Home BARBERTON, 330-745-3311
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now