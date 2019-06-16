Joseph Todd Bennett



Joseph Todd Bennett of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at age 47, passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side. On June 12, 2019 he went to join his mother (Ruth); father (Leroy) and brother, Daniel in heaven. He is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Greg Hoover), Samantha (Dustin Forrest), and Ashley Smerk; grandchildren, Kamrin, Cheyenne, Weston, April, and Fayth; brother, David; sisters, Debra Kirkhart and Kimberly Diaz (Jhon Medina); loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that were family too.



Joey was an artist, particularly a sculptor and painter of cars, as he was a talented auto body technician for most of his life. He loved motorcycles, hot rods, friends and family; and was often working on cars with, or for his loved ones. Joe had a big heart; and deserves a big celebration of his life!



A memorial service will be held on June 22nd at 11 a.m. at Healing Vine Ministries, 1752 Williams St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221; and later that same night we will be celebrating Joe style, by bowling. Join us at Stonehedge Entertainment, 580 E Cuyahoga Falls, Ave., Akron, OH 44310 (no children after 9:30 per Stonehedge). Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary