Joseph V.
Kaufman
BARBERTON -- Joseph V. Kaufman, 81, passed away August 1, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Full obituary in Tuesday's paper on online at www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019