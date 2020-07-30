BARBERTON -- Joseph V. Pasternak (Joe) left this world on July 29, 2020 to rejoin the love of his life, wife Louise Pasternak, where they are again enjoying the sound of polka music together. Joe was born in Barberton, Ohio where he lived his entire life. The son of immigrant parents, Joe spoke Slovak at home and English in the community while growing up. Joe was a conscientious provider for his family, building tires for Seiberling Tire and Rubber Company for 30 years until its closure in 1980. He later kept the halls and classrooms of Highland Middle School in Barberton pristine as the school custodian, a job he held until his retirement in 1995. To keep busy post retirement, Joe worked part time as custodian of Christ United Methodist Church in Akron, tended his garden, attended grandchildren's sporting events and artistic performances, enjoyed the sounds of polka music on Saturday's morning polka show on WZIP and evening broadcasts of Mollie B, made noodles which he freely shared with family and friends, coordinated monthly luncheons for Seiberling retirees, and enjoyed word puzzles. Joe was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and was a member of the former S.S. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Joe was a volunteer with the Barberton Band Boosters and the Akron Canton Foodbank and was a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokol #176. Preceded in death by his wife, Louise, with whom he shared 58 years; parents, Joseph and Mary Pasternak; and brother, Michael Pasternak; he is survived by his loving children, Michael J. (Julia) of Akron; Janice A. (Joe) Karaffa of Wadsworth; Joseph A. (Victoria) of Wadsworth; Carol L. (Bob) Macko of Barberton, Thomas R. (Shannon) of Doylestown; 16 grandchildren; sisters, Margaret (Joe) Genet of Barberton; Mary Zinkovich of Barberton; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks go out to the many caregivers involved in Joe's care over the last 20 years, especially primary care physician Dr. Rishin Patel and the staff at Community Health Care: Dr. Medhi Shishebor of UH's Vascular Surgery Department, and Nurse Dawn Thompson from Summa at Home Nursing. The family would also like to thank Joe's neighbor John Yarsa and relatively new friends Paula Alesnik, Patty Reeves and Debbie Krajcek for their care and companionship with Joe at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton, Father Robert Jackson Celebrant. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Family members ask that out of concern for your safety and theirs, attendees join to celebrate Joe's life, but refrain from gathering in groups around family members. For those who would like to view Joe's service remotely, the Service will be videotaped and made available on the Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home website. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joe's name to the charity of your choice
