Joseph Warren Parker Jr.
Joseph Warren Parker, Jr., age 90, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020 at his home in Cuyahoga Falls. He was a lifetime resident of the Akron, Ohio area and was greatly loved by many family, friends, and fellow musicians. He was born with music in his soul and started singing at a very young age at the Furnace Street Mission. Joe was the son of Joseph Warren Parker, Sr. and Flora Elmore Parker. He is survived by his only sister, Janet Parker Mardjanov of Green, and many nieces and nephews. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Juanita Strotman Parker, whom he met at Eastern Nazarene College in Boston. They married on June 25, 1955, in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Joe received a bachelor's degree in music. After he received his degree, he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He served in Korea; upon his return, they married. Music was Joe's life. He was a superb trumpet player, played in the band in Springfield High School, played in college in the trumpet trio, and sang in numerous quartets for the rest of his life. He played and sang at the Cathedral of Tomorrow for more than twenty years. Joe's favorite job was the Navy and he made his dream come true when he became Captain of the USS Hollidaysburg PCC 138. When he retired, his men gave him a plaque reading "The Skipper we would sail with any time any place." Joe and Juanita had one son, the late Randy Joe, who was the light of their lives. He inherited Joe's love for and talent in music, and they took great pride in his many accomplishments. Randy formed his own music company in California, Parker Music Group. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 12:30 - 1 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Please plan on wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
