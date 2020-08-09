1/1
Josephine Ann "Jo" Parasilite
1924 - 2020
) Josephine Ann Parasilite (Jo), born September 24, 1924, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 after enjoying 95 beautiful years of life and love. Jo grew up in North Hill (Akron, Ohio) and spent her working career as a devoted and treasured executive secretary for the chairman of the board at B.F. Goodrich. Her commitment to her work led her to Houston, Texas where she spent nearly 30 proud years as a Texan before returning home to be with family in her retirement. Jo's interests included reading poetry and fiction, appreciating fine art and fashion, watching baseball and basketball, and traveling the world with her brother and two sisters. Most of all, Jo valued spending time and a glass of wine with her family, recounting stories of all their "marvelous" adventures. Every encounter with her was blessed with laughter, kindness, and appreciation. Even in her final days, she was grateful for every moment with her loved ones. She was a woman of integrity and dignity, and she believed in the decency of the human spirit. May she rest in peace, and may her beautiful soul continue to shine within those she touched. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
