Josephine Assad Nemer, 102, passed away peacefully at home on January 3, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph and Sylvia Assad on October 15, 1917. She grew up during the Great Depression and shared many memories of that time. She was a talented ice skater and also became a lab technician. She married Adib (Doy) Nemer in 1943. After World War II they moved to Akron and raised their family. Josephine helped run AD Nemer Refrigeration Company and was a charter member of RSES. She liked to golf, bowl, crochet, and garden. She was an active member of St Joseph Melkite Catholic Church women's club and organized many memorable bus trips for the group. She was well known for her excellent Lebanese cooking and baking. She was preceded in death by husband, Adib after 72 years of marriage; sons, Edward and David; brothers, Tom and Ernie, and sister, Loriece. She is survived by son, Richard; daughter, Nanci (Paul) Schlegel; grandchildren, Amy (Eric) Schwarze, Joseph Schlegel (Melissa Jenkins), Jason (Kara) Schlegel; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Katherine, Nadia, Natalie, Marissa, Isabella, Sebastian, Gabriella, Seona, Ram and Carter; sister, Mary Assad; brother-in-law, Roy Comiono, and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours Friday, Jan. 10th from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, where a prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Melkite Catholic Church, 600 W. Exchange St. in Akron. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020