Josephine "Jody" Hemrick



Josephine A. "Jody" Hemrick, 89, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.



Jody was born in Akron on October 24, 1929 to the late Herbert and Elma Karch. She lived most of her life as a Cuyahoga Falls resident. Jody worked as a delivery driver for True-Foto, Guardian Photo and Qualex for many years. She was a dedicated member of St. John Episcopal Church, where she was a member of the St. Margaret Guild. Jody was a wonderful mother and she will be missed.



In addition to her parents, Jody was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; first husband, Jesse Weaver; and brother, Richard Karch. She is survived by her sons, Jesse Weaver of Alaska, Lewis Weaver of New York, and Joel (Eunice) Weaver of Ashtabula, Ohio; sister, Barbara VanDuyne of North Carolina; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Private services have taken place. Josephine was interred at Crown Hill Memorial Park. (Cuyahoga Falls, 330-928-1313, anthonyfh.com) Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary