Josephine Jendrisak SFCC, age 95, died January 9, 2020. Sister Josephine was born in Clarence, PA on March 31, 1924. She was the daughter of the late John and Johanna Jendrisak. Sister Josephine is survived by her brother, Dr. Cyril; her sister, Frances; and several nieces and nephews. Sister Josephine was a former member of the Vincentian Sisters of Charity from 1940 to 1976 after which she joined the Sisters for Christian Community. She was employed in the field of Social Services in her church and community and continued in volunteer work after her retirement. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at the old historic St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Park Ave., with Rev. Ernest Hepner as celebrant at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Private burial will be in Mepkin Abbey. Donations in memory of Sister Josephine may be made to Mepkin Abbey, 1098 Mepkin Abbey Rd., Moncks Corner, SC 29461. The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020