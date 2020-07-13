Josephine Johnson

) Josephine "Jo" Johnson, 82, passed away peacefully after a short illness on July 10, 2020. She loved crocheting blankets for her babies, spending time around her family and reading. Jo enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and spoiling her pets. Josephine retired from Summit County Department of Family Services after 25+ years of service and was past president of PWP. She was the most loyal and loving mother and grandmother. She loved us bunches and bunches, and will be greatly missed by us all. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, Filippo and Providenza DiMario; sisters, Mary Martin and Diana Zaleski and daughter, Cheryl. She is survived by her children, David Johnson, Laura Morris and Larry Johnson; grandchildren, Joe (Noelle) Pratt, Kenneth (Rachelle) Freeman and Katie (Larry) Heiple; great-grandbabies, Xandra Murawski, Victoria Pratt, Ariana Murawski, Alexander Pratt, Ezekiel Murawski, Jarick "Butterball" Murawski, Carly Freeman, KenLee Heiple, Isabella Pratt, Lofton "Lofty" Heiple and Otto Pratt; several nieces, nephews and friends; dearest friend, SueEllen Hayes; and favorite pets, Bella and Daisy. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15 with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a favorite pet rescue.