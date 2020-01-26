|
CUYAHOGA FALLS --Josephine Justine, 103, passed away January 18, 2020. She was born in Akron on January 2, 1917 and had lived in Cuyahoga Falls since 1966. She retired from First Merit Bank and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis in 1982; sister, Elizabeth Vitanza; son-in-law, James Imrie and daughter-in-law, Carmella Justine. She is survived by her daughter, Angeline Imrie and son, George Justine; grandchildren: Denise (Eric) Michalak, Rob Justine, Heather (Bill) Gernenz, and Nicole (Brian) Burleson, as well as 18 great-grand children. Josephine has been cremated and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Oakwood Cemetery.(McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020