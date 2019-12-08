Home

Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Josephine LoCascio Obituary
Josephine M. LoCascio, age 97 went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019. Born in Akron, she lived all of her life in this area. Josephine retired from The University of Akron. She was an avid golfer, bridge player, sports fan and beautiful writer. Josephine was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her family was her greatest joy. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; sons, John and Michael. Josephine is survived and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Joey and son-in-law, Richard; daughter-in-law, Holly LoCascio; granddaughters, Kara Shoff, Johanna (Brian) Nelsen and Kristina (Mark) Wilmot; grandson, Nicholas (Abbey) LoCascio; great grandchildren, Zachary and Jacob Nelsen, Coen and Gianna Wilmot; sister in-law, Connie DiCeglio and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to Crossroads Hospice. Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Phil Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Bethel Church of Tallmadge, 231 South Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
