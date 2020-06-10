) Jo Sauler, 97, passed away June 6, 2020. She was born May 2, 1923 in Akron to the late Michael and Jenny Ancona. During WWII, Jo worked at Goodyear building Navy Corsair wings. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Girl Scouts Z Troop. Jo loved camping and horseback riding. Besides her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bud; daughter Joanne Brooks; brothers, Bill and John Ancona and sister, Rose Kester. She is survived by her sister, Fran (Willie) Kester; son, Fred (Loma) Sauler; daughters, Dale Hutchison and Karen (Mike) Heffernan; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 10:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR 619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Jo's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959. Social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying six feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed while at the funeral home and at the church. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.