Josephine M. Sauler
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Jo Sauler, 97, passed away June 6, 2020. She was born May 2, 1923 in Akron to the late Michael and Jenny Ancona. During WWII, Jo worked at Goodyear building Navy Corsair wings. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Girl Scouts Z Troop. Jo loved camping and horseback riding. Besides her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bud; daughter Joanne Brooks; brothers, Bill and John Ancona and sister, Rose Kester. She is survived by her sister, Fran (Willie) Kester; son, Fred (Loma) Sauler; daughters, Dale Hutchison and Karen (Mike) Heffernan; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 10:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR 619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Jo's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959. Social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying six feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed while at the funeral home and at the church. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved