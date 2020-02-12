|
Josephine Prevost passed away on February 8, 2020. She was born in Rivesville, West Virginia on February 21, 1928 to Agnes and Joseph Burke. She had two sisters, Alice and Julia. Jo was the kindest most generous person that one could ever meet. She was an outstanding mother and a loving devoted wife to John T. Schaaf and later to Alfred L. Prevost. Jo was a true friend to her children, Tommy, Michael, Robbie, Tina and Mary Anne. She was particularly close to her granddaughter, Meagan; and adored her great-grandchildren, Jonas, Dorian, Jackson and Joseph. Jo did everything she could to make things right. She created a beautiful home for us. She worked in the yard, kept up our clothes, cooked wonderful meals, packed our lunches, chauffeured us to schools and attended sporting events and school plays. She was great with dogs, loved them and instilled the same love for them in us. Being a good mother was Jo's purpose in life. Her work as a switchboard operator at Ohio Bell and Cuyahoga Falls General was secondary to her devotion to us. Jo had a number of monumental challenges in her life and she made it through them all. In her last few years she became a resident at Danbury Woods. She made all new friends and participated in many activities - some that were completely new to her. She was very popular there and was loved very much by many. Recently, when asked how she would like to be remembered, Jo replied, "Tell everyone that I loved them." We are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020