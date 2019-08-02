|
Josephine R. Venet
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Josephine R. Venet, 96, of Cuyahoga Falls, known as Nana Jo to her grandkids and their friends, went home to the Father's loving arms on July 30, 2019. Josephine was born in Johnstown, PA where, at age 16, she started her own beauty shop. She moved to Akron in the early 40s and spent the last 20 years in Cuyahoga Falls and was a member of St. Joseph's Church. She was blessed in her marriage of 63 years. Josephine's home and kitchen were open to everyone and anyone. You couldn't leave her home hungry; she loved cooking for everyone. She was very busy raising six children and caring for her husband but managed to belong to the Women's Sicilian Club with her sisters and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Angelo J.; parents, John and Angeline Lentini; brother, John Lentini; her sister, Connie Papes; and son-in-law, Mike Richard; she is survived by children, Cozy Richard, John (Joni) Venet, Angel (Jeff) Cianchetti, Darlene (Jeff) Cole, Charlene (John) Brown, Mary Jo (Eric) Troxell; grandchildren, Tamarie Ahlers, Tonia (Neil) Sampson, Trina Richard, Joseph (Jennifer) Genovese, Frank (Mary) Genovese, Annemarie (Jim) Price, Tannesha Venet, Andrea (Joe) Crotty, Anthony (Micaela) Cianchetti, Alena (Phil) Wong, Jeffrey Cole, Jennifer (Jimmy) Godbey, Jamie (Holly) Brown, Chris (Tracey) Brown, Johnny Brown, Stephanie (Gordon) Matthews, Mallory Pittman, Daniel (Carly) Pittman and 42 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and sister, Mary Asente.
The family would like to give special thanks to all her home healthcare aides and Grace Hospice.
Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday August 4, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 5, Fr. McCarthy will be officiating. Entombment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Falls Cancer Club Inc. and Good Neighbors. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2019