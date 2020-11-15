1/1
Josephine Sweeney
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
TOGETHER AGAIN Josephine "Jo" Sweeney, 94, went to be with Our Lord on Nov. 11, 2020. Mom was born in the Snydertown section of Barberton on August 7, 1926 to Marion (Mariano) and Linda Mazzagatti. Preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Brook Sweeney, Sr., she is survived by sons, Brett (Angie) and Brooks (Karen); daughter, Linda Hall; granddaughter, Shianne; sister-in-law, Sue Mazzagatti; and many nieces and nephews. Mom loved angels, getting together with family and friends, playing bingo, and taking long rides in Amish country. She was in several Stow July 4th parades, always waving to everyone. We'll remember Mom with her arms open, giving and receiving hugs and kisses to family and friends, and always smiling. Special thanks to her long-time friends, Bill and Esther Coffield of Debary, Fla. who always made us feel like family. Calling hours will her on Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home (811 Grant St.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED. Please visit Jo's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
