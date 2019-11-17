|
|
) BARBERTON -- Josephine T. Rudman (nee Korsak) 92, quietly passed away on November 13, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospice Care Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benny Korsak & Mildred Mazik; grandson, Adam Paul Wisbey; and sister, Jennie Kaminski. She is survived by her children, Martha (William) Wisbey, John L. (Carol) Rudman, Catherine (Alan) O'Quinn, Amelia Rudman, Monica Rudman (Curt) and Rosemarie Crasi; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sister, Anna Beney. Josephine was born in Barberton, and was a lifelong resident of the Norton-Barberton area. Josephine was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish and a longtime member of the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America. Mom was very proud of her Polish heritage and loved attending the local picnics and functions. You could always count on hearing the Saturday Morning Polkas on the radio playing. She retired from Akron Children's Medical Center at the young age of 83 as a ward secretary. Mom always offered her advice to those who came to her for she was a wise, strong and motivated woman, these traits were then passed on to all of her six children to which she raised on her own. Mom, in life we loved you dearly, in our hearts you hold a place no one will ever fill. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County. To share a memory or send condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019