Josephine (Sanford) Yatsko, 92, passed away April 28, 2020 at home with her family. Born in Webster Springs, West Virginia, she lived most of her life in the Akron area. Jo is survived by her daughters, Daphne (Ronald) Midcap and Dawn (Edward) Pesta; her brother, Roy (Mary) Sanford and her grandson, Ronald (Darcy) Midcap II. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Edward Yatsko; sons, Michael and Mark Snedegar; parents, Thomas and Mary (Miller) Sanford; brothers, J. B. Sanford and William Sanford; and sister, Mary Van Sickle. She was a proud member of Grace Cathedral for over 55 years. Grandma Jo, as so many knew her, loved to give hugs to everyone. The love of the Lord would shine through in her eyes and in her big smile. Jo retired after more than 25 years at Crest Bakery. She loved greeting people at the counter. In her retirement she would spend hours working on word search puzzles. She enjoyed junkin' (as she called it) at the second hand stores for bargains. She also loved reading her Bible and often donated in memory of others. Privates Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Hillside Memorial Park. The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to send Bibles for missions to Grace Cathedral, P. O. Box 1790, Akron, Ohio 44309, or at www.ernestangley.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.