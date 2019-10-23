|
|
Joshua David Richardson, beautiful, and loving son of Dani and Jim Richardson, and beloved brother of JJ Richardson, of Stow, Ohio, with God's grace, peacefully joined the angels in Heaven on October 17, 2019, after a long hard battle of mental illness. Our precious Josh was 19 years old. Josh came into this world on June 26th, 2000. He was truly a miracle; Josh was a ray of sunshine that continued to brighten many lives as he grew into a warm, sincere, caring young man. Anybody that knew our Josh, or just met him momentarily, was touched by his beautiful smile and the warm, genuine nature of his personality. He will be missed greatly by his family; his mother and father, Jim and Dani; his devoted brother JJ; his loving grandparents, Donna Edwards and Don Edwards (already an angel); Marilyn Richardson (Mema), and Jim and Janeann Richardson; his treasured aunts and uncles; his cherished cousins, who were his very best friends; his teachers, and classmates, where he will remain in all of our hearts forever and ever. Josh has joined his uncle, David Edwards; uncle, Donny Edwards and his Papa, among other departed great grandparents, where he has gone home to live with them eternally. Josh was a blessing on this earth, a delicate soul, and our angel. He will leave a void on earth, but will truly be a gift to the heavens above, where he will rest in peace. We will hold a memorial for Josh at the Riverwood Chapel, 1407 Fairchild Avenue in Kent, 44240 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, Friday, October 25, 2019. Donations by check to the Kelly Reeves Memorial Foundation or the J. Luce Foundation, Memo: Bauer Fund. (REDMON,STOW,330.688.6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019