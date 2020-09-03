1/1
Joshua J. Rector
On Friday, August 28th, 2020 Joshua departed from this earthly existence and arrived at his new eternal home. Joshua was born in Alliance, Ohio and resided in Richmond, Virginia. We were privileged to share 38 precious years with Joshua here on earth. Mourning Joshua's passing are his son, Levi Jarrett; his mother Connie Quinlan and her partner John Stender; his father, Greg Rector and his wife Marsha; his loving sister, Jessica Randles and her husband Brian and children Ella and Jaxon. He was deeply loved by his grandparents, Bob Quinlan and his wife Joy as well as Mary Ellen Swain. Waiting to greet Joshua are his grandparents, Ted Swain, Julian and Roberta Rector and Alan and Bettye Bennett. In addition to his immediate family, Joshua will be missed by his special friend, Amanda and Joshua's incredibly close on-line friends. Joshua also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends who will miss him beyond words. We will be honoring Joshua's life at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton, on September 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Family friend Russ Shreiner will be shepherding us through the ceremony. His sister Jessica and his cousin Julian Rector will be sharing their "special Joshua memories". The family will receive friends ONE HOUR PRIOR to the service. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
SEP
5
Service
03:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
