Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Baptist Church
2330 East Market Street
Akron, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Baptist Church
2330 East Market Street
Akron, OH
Joshua K. Sumitra


1946 - 2019
Joshua K. Sumitra Obituary
Joshua K. Sumitra Joshua K. Sumitra, "Mitra" or "Josh", age 72, went to home to be with the Lord on September 26, 2019 after a long illness. A long term Akron resident, who was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was very caring of others before his own well being. Josh was a graduate of the Eastern Nazarene College and Kent State University, with a bachelors in both, Business Administration and Mechanical Engineering. He succeeded in his last roll with the Coca-Cola Plant as a design engineer until 2001 when his health began to decline. He is survived by his wife, of 42 years, the former Devika Clare, whom he married on September 17, 1977; his son, James (Lindsey) Sumitra; his granddaughter, Abigail Sumitra; his favorite in-laws, the Clare family; his siblings, Dr. Grace Paul, Dr. Vijaya Sumitra and Paul Sumitra. Other than his parents, Joshua was preceded in death by his brothers, Dr. Prassnanna Sumitra, David Sumitra and Edwin Sumitra. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Arlington Memorial Baptist Church, 2330 East Market Street, Akron, Pastor Dave Bogue will celebrate Joshua's life. Family and friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. The family would like to thank Drs. William Bauman, Bradley Sellers and Thomas M. Sequiera; and Mrs. Tara Halley, for their compassionate care they showed to Josh. To leave a special message for the family, pleased visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
