More Obituaries for Joy Fechko
Joy Fechko

Joy Fechko Obituary
Joy Fechko, 76, passed away on April 11, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Joy was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 30, 1943, to the late Albert and Harriet Mullen. Joy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Michael, and her sister, Judy Holtz (Mullen). Joy will be remembered as a generous and social person who always helped others. She loved her family, spending time outdoors and taking care of her animals. Joy spent many years volunteering for Westfield and Burbank Fire Departments. For nearly 50 years, she met with her North Royalton high school classmates to play cards and socialize. Even during her illness, Joy was a gentle person who delighted in simple things like ice cream sundaes and visits with family. She was loved and will be missed by her sons, John (Lisa Iseli) and Dean (Tami); and her grandchildren, Ciara Fechko (Derick), Justine Fechko Sheehan (Vinny), Clayton Fechko (Jessica), Devon Fechko, and Quinton Fechko. Joy will be interred alongside her husband Michael at Westfield Cemetery during a private service. Online condolences may be left at waitefuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
