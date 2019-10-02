Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Joy Lewis Chadwick


1933 - 2019
Joy Lewis Chadwick Obituary
Joy Lewis Chadwick (Courtney) Joy Lewis Chadwick, 86, passed away September 26, 2019 at home in Orlando, Florida. She was born January 31, 1933 in Akron, and resided in the area most of her life. She was one of the top sales representatives for Avon Cosmetics. Upon her retirement she became an avid Bingo player. She took pride in her appearance and always looked her best. Joy was a friend to everyone. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Chadwick and her son-in-law, Ted Vaughn. Joy is survived by the last of her nine siblings, C. Albert Courtney; son, John (Brenda) Lewis; daughters, Dianne Vaughn, Lisa (Terry) Parks, Tina (Marc McDougal) Turner, Debbie (Dave) Genovese, and Karen (Jason) Lyons; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; as well as her former husband and special companion Richard A. Lewis. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44305), where funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019. Entombment Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
