Joyce A. Rafferty, 87, of Akron, passed away on December 14, 2019. She was born in Akron and grew up in Firestone Park. She was an ordained minister, drug and alcohol counselor at Edwin Shaw and played the organ at several churches including St. John CME where she was the Music Director. Joyce was preceded by two brothers and is survived by son, Tim (Irene) Hill; daughter, Linda (Tim) Grinder; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private family burial has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019