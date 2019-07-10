Home

Joyce Ann Hamilton, 83 of Russellville, Ala. passed away on July 4, 2019 at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, Ala. Born in Barberton, Ohio to the Late Wille and Emma (Scott) Yancey.

Joyce worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 35 years. She was active in various clubs and organizations including The Akron Chapter of the NAACP-Lifetime Member, Amaranth Grand Chapter Inc., State of Ohio Order of the Eastern Star Mary Chapter No. 47, The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club, Inc., The Red Hat Society, and The Widows and Widowers Club in Russellville, Ala.

Preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 48 years, Charles L. Hamilton, Jr.; daughter, Pamela Hamilton; brothers, Robert and Willie Yancey; and sisters, Beatrice Robinson, and Myrtle Yancey.

Joyce is survived by one son, two granddaughters, one grandson, three great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters, nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson and Son Funeral Home, 400 S. Washington St., Tuscumbia, AL 35674, followed by Interment at Franklin Memorial Garden in Russellville, Ala. Condolences may be sent to 344 Triumph Way Columbus, OH 43230.

Full obituary at thompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019
