|
|
Joyce Ann Jarvis Joyce Ann Jarvis, age 61, of Akron, Ohio, died on September 20, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 19, 1958 in Akron, the daughter of the late Roy and Betty (nee Turney) Jarvis. Joyce had a huge heart and loved her family. She enjoyed listening to music and liked to sing. Her greatest joy were her two late cats, that were like children to her, Lucy and Betty. Survivors include her siblings, Catherine Flaughers, Diane Conley, Sue (Jerry) Lewis, Roy Thomas (Ruth) Jarvis and Marilyn (David) Bolt; A SPECIAL THANKS TO HER BEST FRIEND AND COMPANION, Jim Ballway; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that mourn her loss. Other than her parents; Joyce was preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara Herrilko and Randall Jarvis. Memorial services will be held privately by the family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer, Akron Chapel. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019