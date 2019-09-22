Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann Jarvis


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Ann Jarvis Obituary
Joyce Ann Jarvis Joyce Ann Jarvis, age 61, of Akron, Ohio, died on September 20, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 19, 1958 in Akron, the daughter of the late Roy and Betty (nee Turney) Jarvis. Joyce had a huge heart and loved her family. She enjoyed listening to music and liked to sing. Her greatest joy were her two late cats, that were like children to her, Lucy and Betty. Survivors include her siblings, Catherine Flaughers, Diane Conley, Sue (Jerry) Lewis, Roy Thomas (Ruth) Jarvis and Marilyn (David) Bolt; A SPECIAL THANKS TO HER BEST FRIEND AND COMPANION, Jim Ballway; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that mourn her loss. Other than her parents; Joyce was preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara Herrilko and Randall Jarvis. Memorial services will be held privately by the family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer, Akron Chapel. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now