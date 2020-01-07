|
|
Sainato Joyce Ann Rolli Sainato, 75, of Akron, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home, while surrounded by family, following a lengthy battle with cancer. A daughter of the late Clarence "Tammy" and Martha (Schumacher) Rolli, Joyce was born November 26, 1944 at Dennison, Ohio. Joyce graduated as the class valedictorian from Tuscarawas-Warwick High School in 1962. She then continued her education at the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Music Education. She was passionate about music and led a life dedicated to teaching and allowing others to enjoy her musical gifts. Joyce taught music education for the Springfield Local School District in Summit County for 42 years upon her retirement in 2008. She also served as the organist for Sharon Moravian Church at Tuscarawas for more than 50 years. Joyce shared her passion of the arts with many individuals and organizations through the years by offering lessons, involvement with local theatres and painting, knitting and crocheting. She is survived by her loving husband, Frank N. Sainato whom she married on July 12, 1980; her son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Erin Sainato of Columbus; her granddaughter, Rosie Sainato; her siblings, Janice Nickens of Rockville, Maryland and Jerry (Linda) Rolli of McConnelsville, Ohio; her aunt, Kate Shamel of Tuscarawas, many nieces, nephews and cousins and a dear family friend and her namesake, Joyce Ann Ray. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Joyce's life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in Sharon Moravian Church with Rev. Lloyd Gooden officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Following the committal service, a memorial reception will be held in the fellowship hall at the church. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Joyce by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Joyce's memory to the Moravian Music Foundation, 457 S. Church St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or to Sharon Moravian, 4776 Moravian Church Rd SE, Tuscarawas, OH 44682, in her honor.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020