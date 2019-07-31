|
|
Joyce E.
(Kennedy) Beris
Joyce E. (Kennedy) Beris passed away at her home in Akron, Ohio on July 28 at the age of 71.
She was born in Akron, Ohio to Kenneth and Eileen Kennedy. Joyce graduated from the Akron School of Practical Nursing and worked as a surgical nurse at Akron Children's Hospital and Akron General Health and Wellness Center for many years. Joyce enjoyed an active social life, spending time out with girlfriends. She was an avid reader, loved to cook for people, and was a member of the Philoptochos Society, Orthodox Christian Women, and Friends of Children's Hospital.
Joyce and Argeros Beris were married in 1979 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. They were introduced by friends and were married for 40 years. Family was her true happiness. She raised three sons, who love her and will miss her dearly: Andrew (Shea), Gregory (Adriane), and Nicholas (Kelly). Joyce was a Mom's Mom and blessed to have grandchildren who knew her as YiaYia: Nicholas, Gianna, Camryn, Cayden, Sophia, Cameron, and Blaine. She is survived by her brother, Tom Kennedy and her Aunt, Nellie McBee.
The family would like to thank Fr. Jerry, Fr. John, and the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church community for their love, support, and prayers.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox with Rev. Fr. Jerry F. Hall officiating. Friends may call at the church 1 hour before services. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, 129 S. Union St., Akron, OH 44304. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019