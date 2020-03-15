|
|
Joyce E. (Kilgo) Kester Joyce (Kilgo) Kester, 90, passed away March 8, 2020. She was born November 16, 1929 in Akron to the late Russell and Geraldine Brimston. A long-time Barberton resident, Joyce served as director of volunteer services for the former Barberton Citizens Hospital and later as a devoted volunteer for the Barberton office of the American Red Cross. She served in leadership and numerous volunteer positions for her church, the former Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist (now Family of Faith United Methodist). Joyce was preceded in death by her first husband, Dewey Doyle Kilgo; second husband, Edwin Kester; son, Mark Kilgo; and brothers, Kenneth and Richard Brimston. She is survived by her daughter, Denise (James) Shively; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren as well as many other loving family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Office Chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Road, Akron, Ohio 44320 with Rev. Ron Shultz officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Joyce's name to the Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44305 or the American Red Cross, Summit County Chapter, 501 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020