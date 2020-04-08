|
Joyce Elaine Svet (58) passed away in Akron, OH April 5th, 2020. She was born to Joseph and Agnes Frankhauser on July 7th, 1961 in Johnstown, PA. Joyce married Bob June 6th, 1998, and was married for 21 years. Throughout her life, Joyce kept up affection and talent for growing, maintaining, and arranging flowers. She developed an excitement for travel after marrying the love of her life, especially to Hawaii, London, and Italy. Joyce was passionate and empathetic, and she deeply loved her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her mother, Agnes; husband, Robert; children, Andrew (Joshua, Austin, Mackenzie), Daniel, Julia (Nick, Dominic) and Jessie (Lasse, Eva); siblings, Barry, Rose, Joe, Tina, Anita, and Jim; and many nieces and nephews. DUE TO COVID-19, p Private family services will be held. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Svet family. Messages and memories of Joyce can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2020