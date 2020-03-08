|
Joyce Woodling, 82, after a short illness, went home to the loving arms of the Lord on March 7, 2020 with her loving and devoted family at her side. She was born in Akron and graduated from Coventry High School. Following high school, she and her husband, James "Woody" opened Sparkle Drive In, a popular ice cream stand known for their homemade ice cream. All made to perfection by Joyce. She and Woody later bought a local restaurant which they apply named Woody's and her home cooking became a lakes staple. Joyce loved the warm climate and spent her winter months in Naples and Cape Coral Florida. She would return home for the holidays and summer months to spend time with family and her numerous friends throughout Portage Lakes area. Awaiting in heaven are those who preceded Joyce in death, her husband, James and son, Kyle. She is survived by her children, Theresa (Kevin) Dunn, Erin (Jeff) Swain, and Eric (Kim) Woodling; grandchildren, Ian (Catie) Dunn, Brittany (Richard) Huggins, Gabrielle Dunn, Tiffany (Matt) Stealey, Courtney (Scott) Duncan, Melissa (Zack) Graham, Miles and Jacob Woodling, Ethan and Waylon Woodling; 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Carol Bulgrin, Faye (Dave) Maye and Sue (John) Swaino; as well as her many friends at the Army-Navy Club and the Sons of Herman Club. Per Joyce's wish cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her life well lived will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club, 4551 Dusty's Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. Her ashes will be laid to rest in her favorite spot in Florida. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020