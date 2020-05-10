What a sweet and gentle soul ! I cleaned house for her some 15 years ago. She shared loving stories of her son and daughter and their families. She took such pride in her home also . That was her castle. Every time over the years when i would pass her street I would think of her with a smile. Now , when I pass I will say a little prayer. Thank you for the special memories ,Mrs. Marting. With deepest sympathy, Connie Ardelian

Constance Ardelian