Joyce Freeman Marting passed away on May 7. She was born in 1924 in Albany, Georgia. She was the third child of Frederick Kemper Freeman and Blanche Smith Freeman. The death of her 4-year-old sister preceded her birth. She was predeceased by her brother, Frederick K. Freeman, Jr., many years later. Joyce graduated from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, GA. She met an Army Air Force meteorologist, E. Louis Marting Jr., who was training in the area. They married, then moved to his assigned base in Alamogordo, New Mexico. They were there when the atomic bomb test was conducted in 1944. The couple returned to his hometown of Akron, where he joined the family real estate business. Their two children, Marion and Bill, were born and raised there. Joyce pursued graduate education as a Clinical Psychologist, earning a Master's degree from The University of Akron, then did doctoral work at Western Reserve University. She and Louis divorced when their children were in college. Joyce had a productive 30-year career, mostly at the Akron Child Guidance Clinic, spending her final two years there as its Acting Director. She retired at age 65 and spent the next 26 years gardening at her historical 1834 cobblestone home in West Akron. Her gardens earned many awards and were the subject of articles in numerous publications. Her house and gardens are both recognized in the Smithsonian Archives. Joyce had a full, productive and meaningful life. She inspired a new generation of area gardeners, child psychologists and social workers. Many plants in area gardens were a gift from her. She was a noted letter writer. She cared about people and let them know it. Joyce was a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, the Diggers and Weeders Garden Club, and the Akron Garden Club. She is survived by her daughter, Marion Thompson, of Camberley, Surrey, UK; grandson, Benjamin Michael Thompson, of Ashford, Kent, UK; and son, Bill Marting (Jinny) of Akron; plus many lifelong friends. Joyce's cremated remains will be interred in the Memorial Garden of St. Paul's. A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity helping those in need during this Covid-19 pandemic. The family thanks all the people at Rockynol Assisted Living who cared for Joyce during her final years. It also thanks Summa Hospital and Hospice for their loving care during her final days. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.