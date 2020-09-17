Joyce H. Peltier, 78, passed away on September 15, 2020. She was born in Akron and lived most of her life in Bath Township. She was employed by the Revere School System Board of Education as a school bus driver. Joyce enjoyed time spent with her family, her gardening and her pets. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, John; her children; 16 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. FRIDAY, September 18, 2020 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel with Ned Parks officiating. Burial at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Bath. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on FRIDAY at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Akron Humane Society, Summit Co., 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)