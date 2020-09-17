1/2
Joyce H. Peltier
Joyce H. Peltier, 78, passed away on September 15, 2020. She was born in Akron and lived most of her life in Bath Township. She was employed by the Revere School System Board of Education as a school bus driver. Joyce enjoyed time spent with her family, her gardening and her pets. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, John; her children; 16 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. FRIDAY, September 18, 2020 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel with Ned Parks officiating. Burial at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Bath. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on FRIDAY at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Akron Humane Society, Summit Co., 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
SEP
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
