Joyce K. Carter

Joyce K. Carter Obituary
Joyce K. Carter CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Joyce K. Carter, 73, passed away September 21, 2019. Her favorite things in the world were her children and grandchildren. She spent her entire life dedicated to them and their many activities. She was preceded in death by her husband, Waymon. She is survived by her children, Andrea (Eric) Williams, Bronwyn (Nick) Mogen, Daniel, and Morgan; grandchildren, Melanie (Curt) Brown, Miranda, Andrea, Rylie, and Brenna; and great- grandson, Christian; sister, Andrea (Neil) Brundage; niece, Dawn (Shawn) Hutchinson, and nephew, Jason Polinger. It was her request to not have any calling hours or service. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church Soup Kitchen, 2141 5th St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. (Attention Scott Gearhart) To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
