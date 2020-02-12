|
DALTON -- Joyce K. McCrork, age 76, passed away on February 10, 2020. She was born December 1, 1943 in Barberton, OH to the late William and Martha (Gaddis) Hartley. A resident of Dalton, Joyce had been employed by Buehler's in Orrville with over 16 years of service. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2005; a great grandson, Miles; brothers, Ed and William Hartley; sister-in-law, Judy Houchin; brothers-in-law, John Michaels, and Sonny Houchin; she is survived by her children, Troy (Stefanie) McCrork of Reston, VA, Chris (Jamie) McCrork of Apple Creek, OH, Mark (Julie) McCrork of Seville, OH, Daun (Shane) Nicholson of Strasburg, VA; 13 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother, David Hartley of New Philadelphia, OH; sister, Sally Michaels of Wadsworth, OH; sisters-in-law, Pam Hartley and Bonnie Hartley; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A special thank you to Joyce's eldest grandson Sean for his compassionate care and friendship to his grandmother in her final months. Their time together was always undoubtedly one of her most precious moments. Calling hours will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 29 E. Main St., Dalton, OH 44618. Private committal services will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. Zak-Thacker & Monbarren 330-828-2536
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020