Joyce L. Koloniar Obituary
Joyce L. Koloniar, 77, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born in North Georgetown, Ohio and was an Akron area resident since 1952. She was a graduate of Mogadore High School Class of 1959 and was a Group Insurance Representative retiring from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Joyce enjoyed quilting. Special thank you to everyone at Hospice of Summa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Audrey (Cummings) Fitting; and husband, Anthony. She is survived by daughters, Kim Koloniar and Beth (Kerry Gaspard) Pursley; brothers, Gary (Dee), Larry (Sharon) and Bruce Fitting; sister, Pat (Jack) Breckenridge; grandson, Joshua (Erica) Pursley; and great-grandchild, Rayden Pursley. Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in her memory may be made to the Haven of Rest Rescue Ministries, 175 E. Market St. Akron, Ohio 44308.(Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
