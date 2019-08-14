Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Pari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce L. Pari

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce L. Pari Obituary
Joyce L. (McKitrick) Pari Joyce L. (McKitrick) Pari passed away peacefully on August 8th, 2019 at the age of 79 in Dunedin Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Irene McKitrick, her sister, Charlotte Merzweiler, husband Fernando Rouzaud, her beloved husband Albert Pari, son Albert Pari and son-in-law Clinton Dean. She is survived by her daughters Donnie Gasca, Denise Dean, Kristina (itchell) Darmon, Jane (Kelly) Belcher and sons Robert Pari, Taurus Pari, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She grew up a native of Cuyahoga Falls and always left a memorable imprint on people in her life. A private family memorial service will be held in Florida.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.