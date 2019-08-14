|
Joyce L. (McKitrick) Pari Joyce L. (McKitrick) Pari passed away peacefully on August 8th, 2019 at the age of 79 in Dunedin Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Irene McKitrick, her sister, Charlotte Merzweiler, husband Fernando Rouzaud, her beloved husband Albert Pari, son Albert Pari and son-in-law Clinton Dean. She is survived by her daughters Donnie Gasca, Denise Dean, Kristina (itchell) Darmon, Jane (Kelly) Belcher and sons Robert Pari, Taurus Pari, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She grew up a native of Cuyahoga Falls and always left a memorable imprint on people in her life. A private family memorial service will be held in Florida.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019