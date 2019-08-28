|
Joyce Wall Lewis Joyce Wall Lewis, age 80, of Canton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 of complications brought on by lingering illness. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on November 4th, 1938 and raised by her late parents John and Othetta Wall in McPherson, Kansas. Joyce is survived by her children, Dean (Martine) Lewis of Florida, David (Kelly) Lewis of Canton, Ohio, Merry Lewis of Wisconsin and seven grandchildren. Private services to be held with family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joyce may be made to The Special Olympics (www.specialolympics.org).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019