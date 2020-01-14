|
|
Joyce Camp, 87, of Akron, passed away December 22, 2019 after a battle with cancer. She was born in Akron Sept. 18, 1932 to Edna and Francis Fankhauser and was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Camp. She was a devoted mother and housewife, and loved animals, having had many pets over the years. She is survived by sister, Mary Williams; son, Charles Anglin, and many nieces and nephews. Per her request, there was no service or calling hours. Cremation has taken place. A gathering for her remembrance will be announced later.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020