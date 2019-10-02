|
Joyce M. Lowe Joyce M. Lowe, of Norton, Ohio, 77, died Aug. 29, 2019 in Toledo, OH. A celebration of her life is being held at Western Reserve Christian Church 516 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson, OH 44236 on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. Joyce was born on Sept. 9, 1941 in Akron, OH. She was always active often driving around visiting friends and family and sometimes bringing her pets with her. She is survived by four children, 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; 2 cats and 2 dogs. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the church listed above. Condolences may be sent to Mark Lowe, 3605 Chase Hills Dr., Laurel, MD 20724.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2019