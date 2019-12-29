|
THEN AND NOW Joyce Marie (Adams) Walsh passed peacefully December 24, 2019, after a short illness. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Tommy, children Jeff, Chris (Dave) Kormushoff, Teri (Tony) Parasson, and her grandchildren Kalie, Bethany, Nicholas, Anna, Lauren and Katie, brother John Adams and loving niece and nephew Dawn (Norman) Harold and Johnny Adams. She was preceded in death by her amazing parents John and Mary Adams. She enjoyed time spent with her "Garfield Girls," Jednota Bowling League, golfing and any form of playing cards. Per Joyce's Wishes, cremation has taken place. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 at 10am at Nativity of The Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road, Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Slovak J Club Roof Fund where Joyce has been a lifelong member with fond memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020