1/1
Joyce Marie (Booker) Brunson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
, Booker) Joyce Marie Brunson (Stargell, Booker) received her wings on October 21, 2020. Joyce was born December 11, 1954, to Roger and Lola Stargell. Most importantly, Joyce received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was ready to meet the Lord of Lord and King of Kings! Joyce was a faithful member of Mountain of the Lord Fellowship Church (MOTL). The message she wanted to give to all of you was: "In spite of everything, I got the Victory!" Joyce was preceded in death by her mother and father, Roger and Lola Stargell; brother, Andrew Stovall; grandson, Willie E. Brewer III and mother-in-law, Eva Lou Brunson. She is survived by her LOVING and DEVOTED husband, Henry Brunson "Cheetah"; daughter, Lola Booker-Brewer (Willie); sons, Phillip Booker Jr., Ray Anderson (Tammy), Tony Brunson (Mary) and Yolanda Brunson (Cindy); sister, Faye Rowan of California; 16 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren and special friend of over 40 years, Carol A. Harris and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Mountian of Lord Fellowship, 1477 Copley Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in at a time for viewing. Masks required. Private family service will immediately follow. Interment Mount Peace Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mountian of Lord Fellowship
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved