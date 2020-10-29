, Booker) Joyce Marie Brunson (Stargell, Booker) received her wings on October 21, 2020. Joyce was born December 11, 1954, to Roger and Lola Stargell. Most importantly, Joyce received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was ready to meet the Lord of Lord and King of Kings! Joyce was a faithful member of Mountain of the Lord Fellowship Church (MOTL). The message she wanted to give to all of you was: "In spite of everything, I got the Victory!" Joyce was preceded in death by her mother and father, Roger and Lola Stargell; brother, Andrew Stovall; grandson, Willie E. Brewer III and mother-in-law, Eva Lou Brunson. She is survived by her LOVING and DEVOTED husband, Henry Brunson "Cheetah"; daughter, Lola Booker-Brewer (Willie); sons, Phillip Booker Jr., Ray Anderson (Tammy), Tony Brunson (Mary) and Yolanda Brunson (Cindy); sister, Faye Rowan of California; 16 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren and special friend of over 40 years, Carol A. Harris and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Mountian of Lord Fellowship, 1477 Copley Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in at a time for viewing. Masks required. Private family service will immediately follow. Interment Mount Peace Cemetery.